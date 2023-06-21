DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of DB Gold Short ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

