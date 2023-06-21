DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.44 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $142.52 million and $5.44 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

