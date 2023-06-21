Daniel Drees Sells 2,104 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) President Daniel Drees sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $23,144.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 513,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.41. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 138.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

