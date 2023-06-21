Dan Bodner Sells 29,910 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,085,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $247,656.64.

On Thursday, May 18th, Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,136,340.45.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,901. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

