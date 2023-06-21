Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 4.7%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 1,110,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,424,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $700.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Insider Transactions at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cronos Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.