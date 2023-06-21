Critical Comparison: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) versus Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerson Electric and Interactive Strength’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric $19.63 billion 2.53 $3.23 billion $8.13 10.67 Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.6% of Emerson Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Emerson Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emerson Electric and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric 0 6 11 0 2.65 Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerson Electric presently has a consensus target price of $98.39, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Emerson Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Emerson Electric is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Electric and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric 27.35% 16.94% 7.78% Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems. It serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, life sciences, food and beverage, automotive, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. The AspenTech segment provides asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain their operations for enhancing performance through a combination of decades of modeling, simulation, and optimization capabilities. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment offers residential and commercial heating and air conditioning products, such as reciprocating and scroll compressors; system protector and flow control devices; standard, programmable, and Wi-Fi thermostats; monitoring equipment and electronic controls for gas and electric heating systems; gas valves for furnaces and water heaters; ignition systems for furnaces; and temperature sensors and controls. It also provides reciprocating, scroll, and screw compressors; precision flow controls; system diagnostics and controls; and environmental control systems. In addition, this segment offers air conditioning, refrigeration, and lighting control technologies, as well as facility design and product management, site commissioning, facility monitoring, and energy modeling services; and tools for professionals and homeowners. The company was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

