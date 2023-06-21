Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $53.44 million and $21.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

