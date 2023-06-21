Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.45 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $53.39 million and $21.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006966 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

