Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. 19,150,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,758,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

