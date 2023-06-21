Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,325 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 136,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

