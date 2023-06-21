Country Club Bank GFN Sells 13,466 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,568,000 after buying an additional 438,061 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.38. 39,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $207.93.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

