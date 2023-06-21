Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,567 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,661.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
