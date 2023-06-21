Country Club Bank GFN Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 897.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 669,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

