Country Club Bank GFN Has $7.98 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Down 1.2 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

FDX traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.92. 3,775,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,054. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

