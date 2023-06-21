Country Club Bank GFN Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.21. 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

