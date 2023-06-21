Country Club Bank GFN Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

RTX traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 929,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

