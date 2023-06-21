Country Club Bank GFN Buys 321 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 323.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.07. 482,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

