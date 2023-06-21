Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 400565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$233.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

