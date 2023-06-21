Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. 326,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.