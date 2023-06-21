Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. Cintas accounts for 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $351.91 and a one year high of $497.70.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

