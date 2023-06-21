Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

