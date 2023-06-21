Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $458.25. 128,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,816. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.99. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $482.20.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.