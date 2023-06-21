Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Marriott International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 357,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marriott International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Read More
