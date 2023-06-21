Contrasting GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlucoTrack and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -272.80% -160.74% TELA Bio -100.81% -451.30% -68.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A TELA Bio $41.42 million 6.42 -$44.30 million ($2.67) -4.07

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

