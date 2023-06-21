Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 8,969 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average is $319.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

