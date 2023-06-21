Consolidated Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

MA opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

