Conflux Market Cap Achieves $647.72 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $647.72 million and approximately $137.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,375.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00283009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00500531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00055695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00387227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,293,836 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

