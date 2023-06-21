Comparing biote (BTMD) and Its Competitors

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare biote to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get biote alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 217 554 818 48 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for biote and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.33%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 527.65%. Given biote’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 101.18 biote Competitors $289.35 million -$110.73 million -1.51

biote’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors 7.85% -68.87% 24.37%

Summary

biote beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.