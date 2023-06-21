Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.