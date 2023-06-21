Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 7,404 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,744,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

