Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 572 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.43. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

