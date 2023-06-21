Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $345,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Danaher were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.98. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.