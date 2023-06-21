Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.33 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $241.60 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

