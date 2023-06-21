Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 166,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

