Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 261,882 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shoe Carnival Price Performance
Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,189. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
