Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 261,882 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,189. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $281.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile



Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

