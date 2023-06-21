Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 111,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,367 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331,212 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.