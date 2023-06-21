Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

