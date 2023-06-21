Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 51,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. 1,314,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

