Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281,553 shares of company stock worth $1,646,669,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 504,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $415.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.