Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,793 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

