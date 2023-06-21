Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

CCAP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,949. The stock has a market cap of $547.75 million, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.