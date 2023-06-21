Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,387 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,412. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

