CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 63.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. 356,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,863. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.