Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE C traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 2,966,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.