Christopher Mills Buys 850,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £297,500 ($380,678.18).
AssetCo Price Performance
AssetCo stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,709. AssetCo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of £56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.66.
AssetCo Company Profile
