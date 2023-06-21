Christopher Mills Buys 850,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £297,500 ($380,678.18).

AssetCo stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,709. AssetCo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of £56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.66.

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

