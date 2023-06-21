ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,338,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 9,719,512 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $8.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.