Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,520.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.45) and last traded at GBX 1,459 ($18.67), with a volume of 42484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($18.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,355 ($17.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £430.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,756.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,262.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,564.10%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

