Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $124.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

