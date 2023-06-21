CCG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. 2,664,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.