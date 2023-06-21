Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.07 and last traded at $74.66. Approximately 61 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

